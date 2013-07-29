July 29 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0026 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1691.65 0.08 1.40 USD/JPY 98.05 -0.20 -0.20 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.56 -0.06 -0.00 SPOT GOLD 1328.81 -0.34 -4.48 US CRUDE 104.56 -0.13 -0.14 DOW JONES 15558.83 0.02 3.22 ASIA ADRS 140.33 -1.35 -1.91 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits five-week low on Fed caution, Wall St recovers SE Asia Stocks-Philippine leads amid rating hopes; late-buying lifts Thai stocks STOCKS TO WATCH - Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) reported investment in the manufacturing industry reached 100 trillion rupiah ($9.74 billion) in the first half and foreign direct investment contributed 76 trillion rupiah to it. BKPM said foreign direct investment until June reached $14.1 billion, up 23 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily) - The Indonesian Vegetable Oil Refiners Association (GIMNI) reported crude palm oil (CPO) output in the first half reached 14.7 million tonnes, up 26 percent from last year's 11.7 million tonnes. The output was 51 percent of this year's target of 29.4 million tonnes, executive director Sahat Sinaga said. (Investor Daily) - PT Wijaya Karya, the country's biggest construction firm, eyes projects worth totalling 11.9 trillion rupiah in Saudi Arabia, said corporate secretary Natal Argawan, adding the firm plans to develop seven-tower hotel complex in Mecca and will invite local companies to work on the project. The firm is targeting new contracts of 20 trillion rupiah in 2013. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Honda motorcycle distributor PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika is targeting a net profit of 540 billion rupiah by the end of 2013, up 44 percent from last year's 374 billion rupiah on revenues that are expected to grow 23 percent to 13.3 trillion rupiah, said finance director Troy Parwata. - Construction firm PT Nusa Raya Cipta, a unit of property company PT Surya Semesta Internusa, secured new contracts of 2.6 trillion rupiah until June, or 90 percent of its 2013 total target of 2.9 trillion rupiah, said corporate secretary Utari Sulistiowati. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - Visi Media Asia, controlled by the Bakrie family , is considering selling stakes of PT Cakrawala Andalas Televisi that operates ANTV television station via initial public offering, said corporate secretary Neil Tobing. He added the firm expects to raise 1 trillion rupiah by selling 20 percent of its enlarged capital. (Kontan) - State pharmaceutical firm PT Kalbe Farma plans capital expenditure of 1 trillion rupiah in 2014, down 33 percent from this year's capex of 1.5 trillion rupiah, to develop two milk factories in West Java, said director Vidjongtius. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - PT Adi Sarana Armada, a car rental provider, booked a net profit of 43.16 billion in the first half, compared with 10.58 billion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, on revenues that reached 494.97 billion rupiah, up from last year's 353.61 billion rupiah, said CEO Prodjo Sunarjanto. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - Oil and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional recorded a net profit of $7.51 million in the first half of this year, down 50 percent from $14.9 million a year earlier, on sales and revenues that declined 7 percent to $428.5 million from last year's 459.5 million. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens down 1.63 pct > Wall St wipes out losses late to end with slim gain > TREASURIES-Prices gain, Fed meeting in focus > Dollar pulls back in Asia ahead of Fed > Gold posts 3 percent weekly gain, Fed comment eyed > Oil slips on worries about Chinese demand > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Traders hope cbank move end toilet breaks > Suzuki to invest $611 mln for car plant > Freeport to offer 5 pct stake to public ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: