July 29 Following is some company-related and
market news that could affect the local market.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0026 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1691.65 0.08 1.40
USD/JPY 98.05 -0.20 -0.20
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.56 -0.06 -0.00
SPOT GOLD 1328.81 -0.34 -4.48
US CRUDE 104.56 -0.13 -0.14
DOW JONES 15558.83 0.02 3.22
ASIA ADRS 140.33 -1.35 -1.91
-----------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar hits five-week low on Fed caution,
Wall St recovers
SE Asia Stocks-Philippine leads amid rating hopes;
late-buying lifts Thai stocks
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) reported
investment in the manufacturing industry reached 100 trillion
rupiah ($9.74 billion) in the first half and foreign direct
investment contributed 76 trillion rupiah to it. BKPM said
foreign direct investment until June reached $14.1 billion, up
23 percent from a year earlier. (Investor Daily)
- The Indonesian Vegetable Oil Refiners Association (GIMNI)
reported crude palm oil (CPO) output in the first half reached
14.7 million tonnes, up 26 percent from last year's 11.7 million
tonnes. The output was 51 percent of this year's target of 29.4
million tonnes, executive director Sahat Sinaga said. (Investor
Daily)
- PT Wijaya Karya, the country's biggest
construction firm, eyes projects worth totalling 11.9 trillion
rupiah in Saudi Arabia, said corporate secretary Natal Argawan,
adding the firm plans to develop seven-tower hotel complex in
Mecca and will invite local companies to work on the project.
The firm is targeting new contracts of 20 trillion rupiah in
2013. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
- Honda motorcycle distributor PT Mitra Pinasthika
Mustika is targeting a net profit of 540 billion
rupiah by the end of 2013, up 44 percent from last year's 374
billion rupiah on revenues that are expected to grow 23 percent
to 13.3 trillion rupiah, said finance director Troy Parwata.
- Construction firm PT Nusa Raya Cipta, a unit of property
company PT Surya Semesta Internusa, secured new
contracts of 2.6 trillion rupiah until June, or 90 percent of
its 2013 total target of 2.9 trillion rupiah, said corporate
secretary Utari Sulistiowati. (Investor Daily, Kontan)
- Visi Media Asia, controlled by the Bakrie family
, is considering selling stakes of PT Cakrawala Andalas
Televisi that operates ANTV television station via initial
public offering, said corporate secretary Neil Tobing. He added
the firm expects to raise 1 trillion rupiah by selling 20
percent of its enlarged capital. (Kontan)
- State pharmaceutical firm PT Kalbe Farma plans
capital expenditure of 1 trillion rupiah in 2014, down 33
percent from this year's capex of 1.5 trillion rupiah, to
develop two milk factories in West Java, said director
Vidjongtius. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan)
- PT Adi Sarana Armada, a car rental provider,
booked a net profit of 43.16 billion in the first half, compared
with 10.58 billion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, on
revenues that reached 494.97 billion rupiah, up from last year's
353.61 billion rupiah, said CEO Prodjo Sunarjanto. (Bisnis
Indonesia, Kontan)
- Oil and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional
recorded a net profit of $7.51 million in the first
half of this year, down 50 percent from $14.9 million a year
earlier, on sales and revenues that declined 7 percent to $428.5
million from last year's 459.5 million. (Bisnis Indonesia)
