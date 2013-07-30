July 30 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0025 GMT -------------- INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1685.33 -0.37 -6.32 USD/JPY 98.13 0.19 0.19 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.60 0.05 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1327.51 0.04 0.52 US CRUDE 104.32 -0.22 -0.23 DOW JONES 15521.97 -0.24 -36.86 ASIA ADRS 138.36 -1.41 -1.97 ----------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks down, dollar at 5-week low ahead of Fed SE Asia Stocks-Most at multi-week lows amid weak globals STOCKS TO WATCH - The government plans to increase capital spending in 2014 to more than 1,800 trillion rupiah ($175.23 billion) from this year's 1,726 trillion rupiah, in an effort to boost the country's economic growth at 6.4 to 6.9 percent, Finance Minister Chatib Basri said. (Investor Daily) - Telecommunications tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure expects revenue in the first half to reach 1.2 trillion rupiah, up 40 percent from 647.22 billion rupiah a year earlier, and net profit to grow 50 percent to 562.16 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary Helmy Yusman Santoso. (Investor Daily) - PT Semen Indonesia reported a 23 percent increase in first-half net profit at 2.58 trillion rupiah compared with 2.1 trillion rupiah in the same period last year as revenue rose 32 percent to 11.4 trillion rupiah from 8.6 trillion rupiah a year earlier, CEO Dwi Soetjipto said in a statement. (Investor Daily, Kontan) - PT AKR Corporindo, distributor of basic chemical and petroleum products, is seeking a 4.5 trillion rupiah bank loan to build seaport and industrial estate in East Java by the second half of 2015, said finance director Suresh Vembu. The firm booked a first-half net profit of 350.9 billion rupiah, up 18 percent from 297.6 billion rupiah a year earlier, while its revenue was unchanged from last year's 10.61 trillion rupiah. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia) - The government plans to spend 209.7 trillion rupiah on infrastructure in 2014, that will mostly be allocated for the transportation sector such as bus rapid transit that will be built in five metropolitan cities, said planning minister Armida Alisjahbana. (Kontan) - Property developer PT Intiland Development booked a net profit of 150.82 billion rupiah in the first half of this year, up 66 percent from a year earlier on operating income that grew 44 percent to 764.89 billion rupiah. The firm reported marketing sales of 1.5 trillion rupiah in January-June, or 75 percent of its 2013 full-year target of 2 trillion rupiah. (Kontan) - The government said bauxite export from January to May reached 19.7 million tonnes, or unchanged from the same period last year, said the Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry's director, Dede Indra Suhendra. (Kontan) - PT BW Plantation, a palm oil plantation firm, reported a first-half net profit of 85.73 billion rupiah, down 44 percent from 153.85 billion rupiah in the same period last year, due to falling crude palm oil (CPO) price. The firm booked a first-half revenue of 546.35 billion rupiah, 5 percent more than a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia, Kontan) - Tyre producer PT Goodyear Indonesia booked a net profit of $5.6 million in the first half of 2013, up 19 percent from last year's $4.7 million on net sales that grew 5 percent to $101.6 million. The firm plans to open 10 new outlets this year to boost revenue. (Bisnis Indonesia) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei may drop for 5th day as yen decline falters > Wall St declines as investors focus on Fed meeting > U.S. bonds fall on corporate supply before Fed talks > Dollar subdued ahead of Fed meet; Aussie pressured > Gold eases after 3-week gain, eyes on Fed meeting > Oil steadies after weekly slide, Europe outages support > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Bank Mandiri H1 net profit rises 17 pct > United Tractors H1 net profit falls 25 pct > Bank Central Asia H1 net profit rises 19 pct ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: (link.reuters.com/xuh87t) ($1 = 10,272.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)