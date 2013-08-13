JAKARTA, Aug 13 Following is some company-related and market news that could affect the local market. ------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0049 GMT --------------------- INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1689.47 -0.12 -1.95 USD/JPY 97.39 0.52 0.50 10-YR US TSY YLD 98.84 0.01 -0.09 SPOT GOLD 1334.66 -0.08 -1.13 US CRUDE 106.14 0.03 0.03 DOW JONES 15419.68 -0.04 -5.83 ASIA ADRS 141.79 0.32 0.46 ------------------------------------------------------------- GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, gold rise as economy suggests Fed move SE Asia Stocks-End mixed; Indonesia at 2-week lows STOCKS TO WATCH - State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina said it plans to spend $2.1 billion to build 10 gas infrastructure projects in Sumatra, Java, Bali, Kalimantan, Sulawesi and Papua to meet rising domestic gas demand. (Investor Daily) - Energy firm PT Indika Energy said coal output in the first half reached 19.53 million tonnes, up 9 percent from the same period last year. (Kontan) - Heavy equipment distributor PT Hexindo Adiperkasa said it expects 2013 sales to remain flat at 2,984 units, due to slowing demand from the mining sector. Kontan) MARKET NEWS > Nikkei set to rise on yen's retreat, corporate tax cut > Dow, S&P 500 end lower; Nasdaq lifted by BlackBerry > U.S. bonds fall in light trade, data in focus > Dollar rises broadly in anticipation of U.S. data > Gold up nearly 2 pct on ETF inflow > Oil rises on Libya supply disruptions > Key political risks to watch in Indonesia INDONESIA IN THE NEWS: > Deutsche, HSBC tussle with Saudi telco on $1.2 bln loan -sources > POLL-Indonesia c.bank seen holding benchmark rate on Aug 15 ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: (link.reuters.com/xuh87t) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Jijo Jacob)