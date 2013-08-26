UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JAKARTA Aug 26 Following are some company-related and market news which could have an impact on the local market.
--------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0108 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST % CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1663.50 0.39 6.54
USD/JPY 98.69 -0.05 -0.05 10-YR US TSY YLD 97.17 0.01 -0.08
SPOT GOLD 1393.97 -0.18 -2.47
US CRUDE 106.91 0.46 0.49
DOW JONES 15010.51 0.31 46.77
ASIA ADRS 140.21 1.03 1.43
---------------------------------------------------------
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks breathe easier, gold near 3-mth highs
SE Asia Stocks-Most fall; Indonesia underperforms on week
MARKET NEWS
> Tokyo's Nikkei share average opens up 0.43 pct
> Wall St ends up a day after Nasdaq outage
> Yields fall on unexpectedly weak housing data
> Dollar steady in Asia, near major support levels
> Gold eases on stimulus fears after early jump
> Oil climbs, gasoline gains on East Coast problems
STOCKS TO WATCH
- Japan's Aeon Co Ltd, through its Indonesian unit PT AEON Mall Indonesia, plans to invest 80 billion yen ($812.4 million) to develop 20 Japanese-style shopping malls until 2020, said CEO Ryuma Okazaki. (Bisnis Indonesia, Investor Daily, Kontan)
- Industrial estate developer PT Jababeka plans to develop a movieland town in Morotai, North Maluku, said Tanto Kurniawan, president commissioner of PT Grahabuana Cikarang, a unit of Jababeka. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- Indonesia's tyre manufacturers association (APBI) sees tyre exports from the country to decline by between $300 million and $400 million this year, due to political turmoil in Egypt, said Chairman Aziz Pane. Indonesia's tyre represented 30 percent of total domestic market shares in Egypt, Pane said. (Investor Daily)
- Bank Muamalat Indonesia, the second-largest sharia lender in the country, booked a net profit of 372.2 billion rupiah ($34.5 million) in the first half of the year, up 51 percent from 246.05 billion rupiah in the same period last year, said CEO Arviyan Arifin. (Investor Daily)
INDONESIA IN THE NEWS
> Indonesia scraps mineral export quotas to boost revenue
> Indonesia unveils steps to reduce imports, lift investment
> Indonesia finmin sees consumer prices falling in October
> Annual inflation to be above 8.9 pct in Aug - c.bank
> C.bank unveils policies to boost dollar liquidity
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS S.Korea China Hong Kong Taiwan India Australia/NZ
OTHER MARKETS Currency Eurostocks JP bonds ADR Report LME metals
STOCKS NEWS US Europe Asia
DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary European diary Asia Macro
TOP NEWS Front Page Asian companies U.S. company News European companies Forex news Global Economy Tech, Media and Telecoms Financials General/political A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at: topnews.session.rservices.com
($1 = 98.47 yen)
($1 = 10,780 rupiah) (Compiled by Rin Hindryati and Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources