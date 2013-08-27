BANGKOK Aug 27 Indonesia's benchmark stock index extended losses to 4 percent on Tuesday, hitting its lowest level since last June, led by large cap bank and telecoms stocks.

Jakarta's Composite Index was down 3.7 percent at 3,968.38 in late afternoon, after falling as low as 3,954.86. Selling was most heavy in PT Bank Mandiri and PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kim Coghill)