Bahana Securities raised its target price on household utility maker PT Ace Hardware Indonesia Tbk to 800 rupiah from 700, saying the stock is trading at a 10 percent discount to its Thailand peer HomePro.

"At this stage of the cycle, we assign 1.2x 2014 PEG (price-earnings growth ratio) to arrive at our 800 per share target price, implying 6 percent downside," analyst Stifanus Sulistyo said in a note on Tuesday.

The research house kept its "hold" recommendation on Ace citing lower earnings due to higher-than-expected labour and rental cost increases. However, Ace remains attractive as it is benefiting from Indonesia's strong domestic consumption story, it said.

Ace shares were down 10.71 percent at 750 rupiah, while the broader index was down 3.96 percent.

Indonesian shares fell as much as 3.21 percent on Tuesday morning, touching their lowest in nearly four months, as a weakening rupiah and a regional decline weighed.

The Jakarta Composite Index was at 4,654.75 by midday, after dropping to 4,625.73. Blue chip stocks fell 2.75 percent, dragged by infrastructure sector that fell nearly 4 percent. State-controlled firms PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia and PT Bank Negara Indonesia fell more than 5 percent each.

"This morning the market is spooked by the IDR which has broken the 10,000 level. Apart from that the sell-off is also attributable to QE ending as well as the upcoming planned fuel price hike which would result in higher inflation and interest rates, slowing the overall economic growth of Indonesia," said Harry Su, the head of research at Jakarta-based Bahana Securities, on Tuesday.

Asian shares sagged to a fresh 2013 low as China growth worries and continued uncertainty over the U.S. bond-buying programme depressed sentiment. Foreign investors continued selling Southeast Asian equities, taking profits in regional outperformers including Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

"Indonesian bourse is still under pressure on slightly weakened Dow Jones while market players are monitoring USD/IDR rate as NDF market in New York and London is at 10,000-10,100 level, compared to domestic rate at 9,810," said Edwin Sebayang, head of research at Jakarta-based MNC Securities, in a note on Tuesday.

Net foreign selling stood at 1.23 trillion rupiah ($125.35 million) on Monday, while net foreign buying so far this year was 4.82 trillion rupiah, the note said.

($1 = 9,812.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha and Viparat Jantraprapaweth; Editing by Jijo Jacob)