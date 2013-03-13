CIMB Equity Research raised its target price on state-controlled infrastructure developer PT Adhi Karya Tbk to 3,300 rupiah from 2,800 rupiah, saying full-year 2012 margins were better than expected, lifted by higher contributions from property and improved construction.

"Revenue growth of 14 percent was below the company's initial guidance of 9.4 trillion rupiah ($969.37 million). But gross margins improved to 12.5 percent from 1.6, on a doubling of property sales to 6 percent from 3, and margin improvements for construction of 12.3 percent from 2.1," CIMB analyst Lydia Toisuta said in a note on Wednesday.

Adhi Karya's gross margin on a three-year average is 10.7 percent while margin improvement for construction was 10.2 percent, the note said.

The research house kept its 'outperform' rating, citing positive news on its monorail project as a potential catalyst.

The property developer's shares were up 2.78 percent at 2,775 rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.54 percent.

1515 (0815 GMT)

($1 = 9,697 rupiah)

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Sunil Nair)

*************************************************************** 12:33 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Macquarie raises Nippon Indosari target Macquarie Equity Research raised its target price PT Nippon Indosari Corpindo Tbk, Indonesia's biggest listed-breadmaker, to 7,700 rupiah from 6,500, after it revised its full-year 2013 price-to-earnings ratio target for the company.

"ROTI's margins declined from 20.5 percent to 15.6 during full-year 2010-12 due to the costs associated with its rapid post-IPO regional expansion programme. We believe margins will likely start to stabilise in full-year 2013 and will eventually recover to 18-20 percent," analyst Lyall Taylor said in a note on Wednesday.

The research house kept its 'outperform' rating on the stock, saying Nippon Indosari's growth outlook justifies the company's premium multiples and it was bullish on the name.

The company's growth outlook is underpinned by the dual drivers of rising bread consumption and an expanding market share, Taylor said.

"ROTI has a dominant share of Indonesia's mass-market bread market, but this segment still represents only 18 percent of the total market and should increase to at least 50-60 percent over time."

However, competitive risk could cause a decline in the breadmaker's mass-market market share to 80 percent in the next 7 years and Yamazaki Baking Co's announcement of a formal joint venture (JV) with Alfamart in November had raised concerns, the analyst said.

"We believe the JV does represent a credible long-term threat and could eventually capture 10-20 percent market share. However, the JV will ramp up slowly and ROTI has significant first-mover and scale advantages."

Nippon Indosari's shares were up 0.75 percent at 6,700 rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.42 percent.

1153 (0453 GMT) (Reporting by Muhammad Subarkah,; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)