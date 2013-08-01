Bahana Securities downgraded conglomerate PT Astra International Tbk to "reduce" from "hold", citing potential earnings cut due to lower profit margins and weak commodities outlook.

Astra's automotive distribution unit could face a margin squeeze due to competition and high labour costs, Bahana said in a note on Thursday.

The research house said it also expects the commodities outlook to remain sluggish going into 2014 with CPO price and coal price to go down 2 percent year-on-year.

Astra International is the majority shareholder of palm oil producer Astra Agro Lestari and heavy machinery maker United Tractor.

"Lower auto sales on increased fuel price as experienced in 2006 and 2009, intensifying competition and weak commodities' prices will harm ASII's future outlook," Bahana analyst Leonardo Henry Gavaza said.

"That said, we expect ASII's 21 percent year-to-date underperformance to worsen ahead on lack of growth through 2014."

The research house also cut Astra's target price to 5,700 rupiah from 6,200 rupiah per share, expecting a 12 percent downside from current valuation.

The auto distributor's shares were up 1.54 percent at 6,600 rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.11 percent.

1505 (0805 GMT)

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

*************************************************************** 09:03 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bank Danamon drops to 16-month low on DBS pullout

PT Bank Danamon's shares fell as much as 13.9 percent to a 16-month low of 4,475 rupiah after Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd pulled the plug on a $7.2 billion takeover of the Indonesian lender.

DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday it would not pursue the deal as Indonesia's central bank has put a 40 percent cap on foreign ownership of its banks. .

The market had expected DBS to extend the agreement further.

Last month, Bahana Securities cut Danamon's rating to "reduce" from "hold" and target price to 4,500 rupiah from 5,800, citing earnings pressure due to lower margins and additional provisioning and delay in an acquisition deal.

Shares in Bank Danamon were down 12.3 percent at 4,550 rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.25 percent.

0903 (0203 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)