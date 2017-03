Trimegah Securities slashed its target price on shares of auto makers Astra International Tbk and Indomobil Sukses Makmur on expectations of lower growth in car sales.

"We reduce our 2013 four-wheel (4W) sales estimate to 1.23 million units from 1.28 million," Trimegah analyst Frederick Daniel Tanggela said in a note on Wednesday, adding it expects slower growth in four-wheeler sales in the second half of 2013 despite higher sales growth from Suzuki and Honda.

However, two-wheeler sales jumped to 659,500 units or 21.7 percent year-on-year in June, mostly caused by a lower base in June last year as the government implemented new regulations on minimum down-payment for auto loans, Tanggela wrote.

The research house maintained its "buy" rating on Astra, but cut its target price to 8,000 rupiah from 8,600 rupiah. It also slashed Indomobil's target price to 5,000 rupiah from 5,400 rupiah while keeping its "hold" recommendation.

Both Astra and Indomobil shares were unchanged at 6,850 rupiah and 5,350 rupiah, respectively. The broader index rose 0.58 percent.

Jakarta-based Bahana Securities downgraded cement maker PT Semen Indonesia to "hold" from "buy", saying the slowdown in the property market and higher cost of goods sold (COGS) translated to limited share price upside.

"Although we believe SMGR will continue benefiting from growing domestic cement volumes, slowdown in property market due to financing constraints may potentially lower volume growth target," Bahana analyst Teguh Hartanto said in a note on Wednesday.

The research house said it does not expect Semen Indonesia to outperform the market in the near term despite its sound longer-term outlook.

"Pressure in estimated second-half 2013 earnings is expected to materialize on the back of higher COGS."

Bahana also slashed its price target on Semen Indonesia's stock to 17,100 rupiah from 17,600 rupiah.

The cement producer's shares rose 1 percent to 15,150 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.62 percent.

Shares of Indonesian plantation firms fell as much as 0.62 percent to 1791.65 on Wednesday on lower palm oil export volumes, underperforming the broader Jakarta Composite Index , which was up 0.58 percent. Exports of crude palm oil in June fell 11 percent to 1.62 million tonnes from 1.82 million tonnes a month earlier, the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI) reported. The drop in export volume was unusual ahead of Ramadan, which shows demand is weak, analyst Hariyanto Wijaya of Jakarta-based Mandiri Sekuritas said in a report on Wednesday. "We estimate CPO price would further decrease in the second half of this year, which would further drag down the share price of plantation companies as investors are concerned about the profitability of plantation companies," Wijaya wrote. Palm oil producer London Sumatra shares fell as much as 5.3 percent to 1,260 rupiah, the lowest in nearly four years. Shares of Astra Agro Lestari, Sampoerna Agro and BW Plantation slid more than 1 percent. The Jakarta agriculture index has fallen 13.15 percent year to date, underperforming the broader JCI index, which has gained more than 8 percent. 0940 (0240 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)