The Indonesian finance index fell as much as 0.25
percent to 666.31, a day after Fitch Ratings said regulations
could partly curb volatile growth and risk profiles of
multi-finance companies.
Fitch Ratings said while Indonesia's steady economy and low
credit penetration may support the domestic multi-finance
industry's growth prospect and performance, challenges may be
material when preceded by brisk lending, lax underwriting,
structural issues of limited funding and business diversity.
"Nonetheless, incremental progress in the regulatory
framework and potential shareholder support for most major
finance companies may help to partly mitigate such threats,"
Fitch said late on Monday.
The rating house said companies performance can be volatile
through credit cycles, considering narrowly-focused business
profiles in consumer loan products and equipment leasing, with
end-borrowers generally sensitive to inflation and commodity
prices.
"This indirectly inhibits the ability of most finance
companies in diversifying their funding sources, which are
mostly from banks,"
The Jakarta finance index has risen 21.5 percent year to
date, outperforming a 17.1 percent increase in the broader
Jakarta Composite Index.
STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Mandiri Sekuritas starts Dyandra Media
with 'buy'
Mandiri Sekuritas initiated coverage of PT Dyandra Media
International Tbk with a "buy" rating, citing the
media company's growth strategy of actively rolling out
exhibitions to new cities in Indonesia.
"We are expecting a 30 percent earnings per share (EPS)
growth this year driven by higher IIMS revenue and APEC and WTO
events to be held in its Bali hall," Mandiri Sekuritas analyst
Handoko Wijoyo wrote in a note.
The research house set a target price of 425 rupiah on
Dyandra shares based on its event business valued at about 12
times price-to-earnings ratio, or 10 percent discount to the
global peers.
Shares of the company rose 1.35 percent to 375 rupiah. The
Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.01 percent.
