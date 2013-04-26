Shares in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) rose 1.11 percent on Friday, with the second highest turnover, after the company announced its first quarter results.

Net profit grew 18.8 percent to 5 trillion rupiah ($514.51 million) compared with the previous year, BRI said in statement late on Thursday.

"The return of growth in micro-credit arising from its improved lending capacity might help BRI to sustain its NIM in the near term, but pressure from competition is likely to intensify instead of abating," Nomura Equity Research said in a note on Friday.

Indonesian banking stocks rose 0.26 percent while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.04 percent.

($1 = 9,718 rupiah)