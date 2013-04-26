BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
Shares in PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) rose 1.11 percent on Friday, with the second highest turnover, after the company announced its first quarter results.
Net profit grew 18.8 percent to 5 trillion rupiah ($514.51 million) compared with the previous year, BRI said in statement late on Thursday.
"The return of growth in micro-credit arising from its improved lending capacity might help BRI to sustain its NIM in the near term, but pressure from competition is likely to intensify instead of abating," Nomura Equity Research said in a note on Friday.
Indonesian banking stocks rose 0.26 percent while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.04 percent.
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)