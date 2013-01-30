Shares in Indonesian investment company PT Bhakti Investama Tbk
rose as much as 5.1 percent on higher-than-expected
full-year earnings.
The company reported a net income of 679 billion rupiah
($69.89 million) for 2012, up 178 percent on year, while revenue
rose 25 percent to 9.6 trillion rupiah.
Revenue contribution from content and advertising-based
media business rose 17 percent to 6.2 trillion rupiah, it said
in a statement.
"Acquiring a healthy commercial bank, developing
infrastructure and solidifying performance in energy and natural
resources sector will lead the way to capture next economics
dynamic in Indonesia," Bhakti Investama said on Wednesday.
Bhakti Investama had on Monday said it is in talks with
several local banks, after media reported it is eyeing Bank
Windu Kentjana International and Bank ICB Bumiputera
.
At 0351 GMT, shares were up 3.03 percent at 510 rupiah with
the second highest volume of 84.5 million shares, while the
broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.27 percent.
1051 (0351 GMT)
($1 = 9,715 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Sunil Nair)