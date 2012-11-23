Macquarie Equity Research downgraded PT Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Tbk to 'neutral' from 'outperform', saying it expected the lender's earnings growth to slow down next year due to a weaker net interest margin (NIM) and higher cost-to-income ratio.

"We believe a combination of competitive pressure on lending rates and rising cost of funds will drive NIM lower for BTPN starting in 2013. We expect NIM to decline by 10-50 basis points per year from 2013-2015," analysts Nicolaos Oentung and Dewi Kusuma said in a note on Friday.

However, the research house raised its target price on the bank's shares to 5,100 rupiah from 4,600, saying it is poised to deliver another year of strong earnings in 2012 with a 33 percent earnings per share (EPS) growth.

The banks's shares were unchanged at 5,200 rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.14 percent.

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Index down, consumer up on hike in minimum wages

Indonesian shares dropped on Friday, but a hike in minimum wages buoyed the consumer sector.

The Jakarta consumer index rose 0.18 percent, while the broader index dropped 0.14 percent.

"The winner is the consumer sector, especially companies that target the mass market, discretionary spending or have higher exposure to Java," Erwan Teguh, head of research at CIMB Research, said on Friday.

CIMB top picks are consumer retailer Ramayana Lestari Sentosa Tbk, cigarette maker Gudang Garam Tbk and property developer Metropolitan Land.

STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Benakat surges on profit jump forecast

Shares in PT Benakat Petroleum, a small integrated energy firm, jumped as much as 14.28 percent on Friday after the company forecast a significant jump in net profit and revenue thanks to a coal mine acquisition last year. Benakat's net profit is expected to jump to $159 million this year, significantly higher than a previous forecast of $3 million, while 2013 revenue is expected to reach $425 million from $40 million forecast for this year, following the acquisition of coal miner Astrindo Mahakarya Indonesia, director Michael Wong told local media. Last year, Benakat acquired coal infrastructure company PT Astrindo Mahakarya for $600 million to tap growing demand for infrastructure services. Shares of the oil and gas firm were up 7.14 percent at 225 rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.12 percent. 1057 (0357 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jijo Jacob)