China to speed up steel output cuts to curb winter pollution
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will ratchet up planned steel production cuts and target illegal factories in an effort to reduce pollution during the winter, an official said on Wednesday.
Shares in Indonesia's Bumi Resources, Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, fell on Tuesday after S&P cut the company's rating on Monday.
S&P lowered its rating on Bumi Resources to 'BB-' from 'BB' with a negative outlook, saying the company is unlikely to substantially lower its debt over the next 12 months.
"We expect Bumi's operating cash flow to remain weak because of high production and financing costs and taxes, slower-than-anticipated production growth, and lower coal prices, thereby limiting the company's potential to reduce debt." S&P said in statement.
"The negative outlook reflects our expectation that Bumi's financial performance is likely to be weak for the current rating over the next 12 months at least."
At 1059 am. (0359 GMT) the stock was trading down 3.77 percent at 1,020 rupiah with 35.5 million shares traded, the third highest turnover on the Indonesian stock exchange. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.03 percent.
1101 (0401 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)
BEIJING, Feb 22 China will ratchet up planned steel production cuts and target illegal factories in an effort to reduce pollution during the winter, an official said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Feb 22 Global stocks hit record highs on Wednesday, topping 2016's gains just two months into 2017, while the dollar rose before Federal Reserve minutes that will be scoured for clues about the next U.S. interest rate rise.
HANOI, Feb 22 Vietnam on Wednesday named for the first time 11 government, provincial and industry officials as being responsible for one of its worst environmental disasters, caused by a unit of Taiwan conglomerate Formosa Plastics .