Morgan Stanley Research said it is positive on Indonesia's
cement sector as there are signs of higher infrastructure
spending and as the industry's growth prospects remained intact,
underpinned by higher-than-expected cement consumption in
September.
"Accelerated infrastructure spending would not only drive
cement demand higher, but would also increase demand
sustainability, supporting higher multiples for the cement
stocks, as long-term earnings visibility increases," Morgan
Stanley said in a note on Friday.
The research house said the industry's underlying growth
remains intact despite weaker trends from June to August. But it
may not be sustainable and the fall in coal and CPO prices
suggests a potential decline in rural incomes, which could
affect cement demand negatively.
Morgan Stanley's top pick in the sector is PT Semen Gresik
, as the company is best positioned to capitalise on
strong demand and deliver above-industry volume and earnings
growth. PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa also offers
earnings growth on higher estimated 2013 volume, it said.
Semen Gresik shares were trading up 0.34 percent at 14,700
rupiah while Indocement shares were trading up 0.72
percent at 21,000 rupiah. The Jakarta Composite Index
was up 0.69 percent.
1117 (0417 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Jijo Jacob)