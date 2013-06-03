Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada,
soared to a record high on Monday, following talk it was
planning to buy a stake in PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines.
Citra Marga in a statement to the stock exchange clarified
it had received an offer from the former CEO of Merpati
Nusantara Airlines to buy a stake in the latter.
However, Citra added, such a deal would be complicated and
not easy to execute and would have to be closely studied with
regard to structure, mechanism and payment methods.
Merpati Nusantara is struggling with a 6 trillion rupiah
($612.56 million) debt, as the state-controlled airline grapples
with extremely tight operating margins in a highly competitive
Indonesian market.
Citra Marga shares were up 24.21 percent at 2,950 rupiah.
The infrastructure index rose 2.02 percent while the broader
Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.07 percent.
1315 (0615 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by
Sunil Nair)
***************************************************************
12:25 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Hero Supermarket plans $304 mln
rights issue
Indonesian retailer PT Hero Supermarket plans a
2.98 trillion rupiah ($304.24 million) rights issue by the end
of June, the company said on Monday.
The supermarket chain is offering 889.4 million shares, or
21.3 percent from its enlarged stake, at 3,350 rupiah per share.
Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd will be the
standby buyer of the rights issue.
In March 2012, Hero won rights to franchise Swedish furniture
giant IKEA stores in Indonesia to tap booming domestic
consumption from an emerging middle class in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy
The supermarket operator share was down 0.63 percent at 3,975
rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was
down 1.07 percent.
1210 (0510 GMT)
($1 = 9,795 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)