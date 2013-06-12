Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
(Refiles to add dropped word "review" in headline) Shares of PT Bank Danamon dropped as much as 2.65 percent on Wednesday after DBS Group Holdings Ltd said it may review its plan to buy a stake in Danamon if the Singapore lender is allowed to buy only a 40 percent share.
"At 40 percent, the economics will be challenging as it will not allow us to integrate with our existing business in Indonesia," DBS Chairman Peter Seah told Singapore's Business Times newspaper.
Shares of Bank Danamon fell 1.77 percent to 5,550 rupiah. They earlier touched a low of 5,500 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.42 percent.
BERLIN, March 4 Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
ATHENS, March 4 A 7.9 billion euro plan to turn a derelict former Athens airport into one of Europe's biggest coastal resorts, included in Greece's latest international bailout, will go ahead despite recent delays, a senior privatisation agency official said on Saturday.