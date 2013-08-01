BRIEF-Guangdong Mingzhu Group to pay annual cash dividend as 0.35 yuan/10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.35 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
PT Bank Danamon's shares fell as much as 13.9 percent to a 16-month low of 4,475 rupiah after Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd pulled the plug on a $7.2 billion takeover of the Indonesian lender.
DBS, Southeast Asia's biggest lender, said on Wednesday it would not pursue the deal as Indonesia's central bank has put a 40 percent cap on foreign ownership of its banks. .
The market had expected DBS to extend the agreement further.
Last month, Bahana Securities cut Danamon's rating to "reduce" from "hold" and target price to 4,500 rupiah from 5,800, citing earnings pressure due to lower margins and additional provisioning and delay in an acquisition deal.
Shares in Bank Danamon were down 12.3 percent at 4,550 rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.25 percent.
0903 (0203 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says board approves unit to boost its registered capital to 300 million yuan ($43.38 million) from 20 million yuan
