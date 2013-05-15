Citi Research initiated coverage of PT Erajaya Swasembada with a "buy" rating, saying mobile phone distribution would be a good way to ride the consumption wave, propelled by improving living standards, a young population and rising demand for new communications devices.

"As Indonesia's leading mobile phone distributor, Erajaya will play a pivotal role in this phenomenon," Citi analyst Margarett Go wrote in a note on Wednesday.

The research house set a target price of 3,880 rupiah on Erajaya shares, at about 12.1 times price-to-earnings ratio of 2014, or a 20 percent discount to Indonesia's market.

"At 11 times 2013 price-to-earnings ratio, Erajaya's current valuation is at a 50 percent discount to its key peers. Given the nature of its business model where margins are low due to high dependence on debt to finance its working capital requirements, the discount is almost expected," the note said.

Shares in the company were unchanged at 3,275 rupiah, while the Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.25 percent.

1015 (0315 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)