Shares in Indonesian biodiesel producer PT Eterindo Wahanatama
Tbk jumped as much as 18.33 percent on Monday after
the company said it planned to invest up to 1.5 trillion rupiah
($156.37 million) in the next 3 years.
Eterindo will invest in 24,000 hectares of oil palm
plantation till 2015, sourced from loans and internal cash, said
Immanuel Sutarto, the company's chief executive.
The palm plantation company will write-off 308.7 billion
rupiah of bad debt from currency loss, it said in a statement to
the stock exchange on Monday.
At 11.27 am (0427 GMT), the stock was up 13.33 percent at
340 rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index
was down 0.13 percent.
1128 (0428 GMT)
($1 = 9,592.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)
11:24 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-BNI Securities cuts Astra Agro to
hold
BNI Securities Research downgraded PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
to 'hold' from 'buy' and kept its target price at
22,500 rupiah, citing lower demand from European markets and a
fall in crude palm oil (CPO) prices.
The plantation company's shares stayed at 20,700 rupiah,
while the broader index was down 0.19 percent.
"Weakening demand in global market, especially Europe, has
dragged down CPO prices," analyst Viviet S Putri wrote in a note
on Monday.
Putri expects a 25 percent fall in Astra Agro's
third-quarter net profit due to weak global demand.
The research house also lowered CPO commodity sector rating
to 'underweight' from 'neutral', citing higher CPO supply amid
weak global demand.
1052 (0352 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Anand Basu)