Shares in PT Exploitasi Energi Indonesia Tbk jumped as
much as 10.45 percent on Thursday after the coal miner said it
will sell at least $50 million worth of stake.
China's Huadian Power International Corporation Ltd
will buy at least $50 million worth of stake in
Exploitasi, CEO Henry Sitanggang said.
Exploitasi also planned to raise 2.7 trillion rupiah ($281
million) from a rights issue, with 5.4 billion new shares priced
at 500 rupiah each.
The stock was up 8.96 percent at 365 rupiah with highest
volume of 57.5 million shares traded, while the broader Jakarta
Composite Index was up 0.09 percent.
0958 (0258 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)