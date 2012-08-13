UBS started coverage of PT Harum Energy Tbk with a
'sell' rating and a target price of 5,900 rupiah, saying while
Harum is the fastest-growing major Indonesian coal producer and
outperformed the sector due to production growth, it has low
reserve life that could put a cap on its valuation and should
not trade materially above its reserve life.
"In the event of unexpected coal price momentum fuelled by
global policy easing, we believe Harum could outperform the
sector based on: 1) superior volume growth; 2) ongoing reserve
upgrades; and 3) M&A activity supported by a strong balance
sheet," UBS analyst Andreas Bokkenhauser said in a note on
Monday.
However, besides earnings risk from coal and fuel price
volatility as well as production disruptions from torrential
rains, Harum's third-generation Coal Contract of Work offers
only partial protection from ongoing regulatory risk.
The broker said it sees Harum's production growth exceeding
the sector average over the next two years as output increases
and expects additional production from a third mine.
At 11.39 am. (0411 GMT) the miner's shares were down 2.42
percent at 6,050 rupiah while the broader index was down
0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha)