Bahana Securities raised its target price on shares of state-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk to 1,125 rupiah from 1,000 on higher-than-expected first-quarter performance and cost reduction.

"In both production and financing activities, ANTM currently imposes cost cuttings, proposing and negotiating 7-8 percent discounts on Pertamina supplied fuels," Bahana analyst Ricky Ho said in a note on Tuesday.

The research house kept its "reduce" recommendation on Aneka Tambang, citing weak nickel price outlook and upcoming restriction on ore exporting.

Shares of the miner rose 2.4 percent to 1,280 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.73 percent.

0951 (0251 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

***************************************************************

09:37 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Panin Financial jumps on unit's stake sale Shares in PT Panin Financial rose as much as 9.26 percent on Tuesday after Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd said it was buying a 40 percent stake in its insurance unit PT Panin Life for 3.3 trillion rupiah ($336.5 million).

Under the terms, the Japanese insurer will hold a 5 percent stake in Panin Life by acquiring newly issued shares. It will also buy 36.8 percent of the shares in a holding company that will own the rest of Panin Life, Dai-ichi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Global insurers are attracted to Indonesia as the rapid economic growth in Southeast Asia's biggest nation is making insurance products more affordable for its 240 million population. Shares of the Indonesian financial firm were up 7.41 percent at 290 rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.62 percent.

0925 (0225 GMT)

($1 = 9,805 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Gopakumar Warrier)