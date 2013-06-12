Mandiri Sekuritas cut its rating on heavy equipment supplier PT Hexindo Adiperkasa to 'sell' from 'buy', citing a negative earnings surprise due to a dispute between mining contractor Thiess and coal miner Bumi Resources.

The dispute between Thiess and Bumi has stopped two out of 12 HEXA workshops, which should result in lower after-sales-business for HEXA during the dispute period since April, the research house said in a note of Wednesday.

"The combination of lower after-sales business and weak heavy equipment demand from mining should lead to negative earnings surprise in 1Q13/14," Mandiri Sekuritas analyst Hariyanto Wijaya wrote.

The research house set the company's target price at 4,000 rupiah per share based on a PE target of 6.6x.

"We think HEXA's gross margin from unit sales and repair and maintenance would decrease in FY13/14 earnings due to higher heavy equipment unit discount amid fiercer competition and lower overhaul and maintenance activities as some of its clients' heavy equipment are being idle," the note said.

Shares of Hexindo dropped 3.66 percent to 4,600 rupiah, while Bumi plunged 7.27 percent to 510 rupiah. The Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.3 percent.

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Shares of PT Bank Danamon dropped as much as 2.65 percent on Wednesday after DBS Group Holdings Ltd said it may review its plan to buy a stake in Danamon if the Singapore lender is allowed to buy only a 40 percent share.

"At 40 percent, the economics will be challenging as it will not allow us to integrate with our existing business in Indonesia," DBS Chairman Peter Seah told Singapore's Business Times newspaper.

Shares of Bank Danamon fell 1.77 percent to 5,550 rupiah. They earlier touched a low of 5,500 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.42 percent.

1125 (0425 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)