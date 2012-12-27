Nomura Equity Research raised its target price on cement maker PT Holcim Indonesia Tbk to 4,275 rupiah from 3,275 and kept its 'buy' rating on strong cement demand and an expected increase in capacity next year.

"The company has indicated that its new cement mill in Tuban is likely to commence production in 3Q13 (instead of 4Q13, as we had assumed), and SMCB also plans further capacity expansion in the new location by 2015," Nomura analyst Andy Lesmana wrote in a note on Thursday.

Lesmana also expects the company to manage costs in 2013 and minimize its impact on margins.

The research house also raised its target price on PT Wijaya Karya Tbk to 1,800 rupiah from 1,350 and maintained its 'buy' recommendation, saying the largest state-owned construction company in the country is well positioned to capture the rising infrastructure spending opportunity.

"WIKA stands to benefit from rising infrastructure spending and construction works, in addition to an improving business mix with the contribution of more stable investment income," Nomura said.

Shares of Holcim were up 0.72 percent at 3,475 rupiah, while Wijaya Karya shares were 0.68 percent higher at 1,490 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.17 percent. 1325 (0425 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)