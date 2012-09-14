The Jakarta Composite Index was up 2.17 percent on
Friday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced stimulus
measures on Thursday.
The Fed launched another aggressive stimulus program saying
it would pump $40 billion into the U.S. economy each month until
it saw a sustained upturn in the weak jobs market.
The mining sector led the rise with a 4.21 percent
jump, followed by agriculture stocks with 3.36
percent.
"The stimulus and stand-by policy on Eurobonds pushed up the
commodity market. Hence, all commodity-related stocks got a
boost. This had a great impact, given Indonesia is rich in
natural resources," sa i d Fadlul Imansyah, equity fund manager at
CIMB Asset Management in Jakarta.
1454 (0754 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)
12:44 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Citi initiates Alam Sutera with
'buy'
Citi Research started coverage of property developer PT Alam
Sutera Realty Tbk with a 'buy' rating, saying it was
the most liquid property stock in Indonesia with an attractive
price-to-earnings ratio.
"The stock's 34 percent plunge in five months in reaction to
a Bali acquisition that makes up just 4 percent of NAV is a good
entry point, in our view," Ferry Wong, Citi's head of research
in Indonesia, said in a note on Friday.
"ASRI looks attractive at 8.6x 12E PE and is the most liquid
property stock in Indonesia with a 3-month ADT of US$4.5m," Wong
said and set a target price of 660 rupiah on the stock.
The broker said ASRI's landbank in Serpong was its key asset
and property demand had been strong there, with the ASP growing
at a 44 percent CAGR in full-year 2007-2012 earnings.
"Alam Sutera's eight-month pre-sales this year reached 2.8
trillion rupiah ($292.35 million), or 80 percent of the
company's full year target and 65 percent of our forecast," Wong
noted in the report.
The company continued to enjoy 47 percent of net margin in
first-half this year, much higher than the peer average of 30
percent, he said.
Potential upside catalysts for the company include strong
execution in Jakarta's outskirts Pasar Kemis, master plan
announcement of Bali-based project Garuda Wisnu Kencana and
acquisition of additional landbank in Serpong, the broker said.
The real estate firm's shares were up 5.43 percent at 485
rupiah while the broader index was up 2.02 percent.
1238 (0538 GMT)
($1 = 9,577.5 rupiah)