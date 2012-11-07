Indonesians shares gained on Wednesday after Barack Obama's
re-election as U.S. President sparked hopes of sustained
economic stimulus.
The Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.65 percent to
4,341 points.
"With the re-election, Fed's monetary policy won't change
and the economic stimulus would be sustained. This led to the
market rally," said Ernawan Rahmat Salimsyah, head of equity at
Indo Premier Investment Management.
Banking, automobile and construction material stocks were
leading the rally.
12:54 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Citi says Q3 result solid from
property, banks
Citi Research said net profit for Indonesian companies it
covers rose 22 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier,
boosted by the strong performance of property and banking
sectors, while the commodity sector lagged.
The property sector was outstanding with a 75 percent growth
in net profit year-on-year, while banks grew 24 percent for the
third quarter. However, the research house said the performance
of the commodity sector was below expectations.
"While we expect to see further deterioration in 4Q12 for the
coal mining sector, plantation stocks could see upside risk,"
said Ferry Wong, the Jakarta-based head of Citi equity research.
The research house retained its positive view on Indonesia's
equity market, with a target of 5,000 for the Jakarta stock
index by end of the next year. It prefers bank,
property, consumer and infrastructure sectors.
Citi's top picks are state lenders Bank Mandiri and
Bank Negara Indonesia, toll road operator Jasa Marga
, property developer Alam Sutera and poultry
breeder Charoen Pokphand Indonesia.
The broader index was up 0.50 percent.
