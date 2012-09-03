Jakarta Composite Index rose 0.6 percent on Monday, buoyed by better-than-expected trade deficit data in July as import growth slowed, narrowing the trade deficit to $180 million.

Exports from Indonesia fell 7.27 percent in July from a year earlier, a fourth straight month of decline, according to the country's statistics bureau.

But the slide was smaller than a forecast 9.2 percent drop, while import growth slowed to just 0.75 percent versus a forecast of 6.6 percent.

"The number for the trade balance is not that bad, this is a good sign for the stock index, rupiah and the economy," said Jemmy Paul, an equity fund manager at Sucorinvest in Jakarta.

Banking stocks gained, led by Bank Rakyat Indonesia , which rose 2.16 percent in the first trading session.

"Investors should feel comfortable to enter the market again as foreign buyers have started to accumulate stocks today," Paul said.

