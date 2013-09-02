Shares in PT Visi Media Asia Tbk, controlled by the politically connected Bakrie family, fell as much as 6 percent on Monday after MNC Group called off its plan to buy Visi Media's TV unit.

Indonesia's biggest media conglomerate MNC Group said it had called off its planned acquisition of free-to-air television station ANTV, owned by Visi Media Asia. In June, MNC Group was set to buy ANTV for $500 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

In February, the Bakrie family was said to have been in talks with local bidders, including MNC Group, CT Corp and PT Elang Mahkota Teknologi, to sell a 51 percent stake in Visi Media to help finance a plan to buy back its coal assets Bumi Resources from London-listed Bumi Plc.

Visi Media shares were down 3.03 percent at 160 rupiah and was the highest traded stock of the day. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 2.44 percent.

Indonesian stocks slide on economic data worries Indonesian shares slid as much as 2.15 percent by midday to 4,103.9 on concerns of widening trade balance and high inflation rate data.

Indonesia's annual inflation rate rose to 8.79 percent in August, the highest since January 2009, the statistics bureau said on Monday. Trade balance widened to record high of $2.31 billion in July.

Jakarta's Composite Index opened 0.3 percent higher at 4,196.7, but slid 0.3 percent after the inflation and export data was announced.

Banking and property stocks fell more than 2 percent, led by state-controlled lenders Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat Indonesia that both fell more than 3 percent. Real estate developer Lippo Karawaci plunged more than 6 percent.

Trimegah cuts Kawasan Jababeka target price Trimegah Securities slashed its target price on the shares of industrial park developer Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk to 360 rupiah from 470 rupiah, on a lower PE target in 2013 and 2014.

Kawasan Jababeka on Monday posted lower-than-expected second -quarter net profit that dropped 10.8 percent year-on-year.

"Our target price implies 2013 PE of 13.9x and 2014 PE of 9.0x," Trimegah analyst Melvina Wildasari said in a note on Monday.

The research house kept its "buy" rating on the Kawasan Jababeka stock, saying despite the bleak macroeconomic outlook for the second half of 2013, the company has sustainable earnings from its infrastructure units in power plants and dry ports compared with other players.

"Besides having an exposure to the both residential and industrial estates in West Java, the company has as well expanded its industrial estate business to Central Java area, by creating a JV with Sembcorp Development. KIJA's marketing sales rose by 40 percent year-on-year, still on track."

Kawasan shares slid 4 percent to 240 rupiah. Indonesian property stocks rose 0.43 percent while the broader index was down 0.3 percent.

