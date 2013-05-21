Indonesian shares fell 0.5 percent to 5,188.76 on Tuesday, led by a decline in consumer sector stocks.

Drug distributor Kalbe Farma and cigarette maker Gudang Garam dropped more than 2 percent each. Jakarta's blue chip index slid 0.58 percent.

"We note that the consumer companies' first-quarter 2013 results have been lacking positive surprises, with margin pressure becoming visible in the retail sub-sector, and we expect it to continue throughout the year," Nomura Equity Research said in a note on Tuesday.

"We believe expectations for the sector have been high despite the potential headwinds from rising competition and accelerating cost hikes."

The research house also expects retail space competition to continue with more players in the field, pushing the retail rental rate further up.

*************************************************************** 15:15 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Fuel price hike may lead to slower growth in short term- Bahana Bahana Securities said that ahead of the government's plan to increase fuel price by an average 33 percent, the market has continued to forge ahead breaking through their 5,150 year-end index target.

With a hike in fuel price to 6,000 rupiah/litre, inflation would jump to nearly 9 percent year-on-year and full-year 2013 GDP growth could fall to slightly below 6 percent, it said.

This could lead to profit-taking in interest rate-sensitive stocks and a sizeable market correction, Bahana said in a note on Tuesday.

"While we believe that less government fuel subsidy will improve Indonesia's longer-term macro fundamentals, we think short term pain in the form of slower growth on the back of higher inflation and increased interest rates will mean profit taking in the near-term for the market," the note said.

"Thus, we retain our 2013-end bottom-up index target at 5,150."

Bahana's preferred stocks include telecom operator Telkom Indonesia, consumer producer Indofood Consumer Branded Products and toll operator Jasa Marga, given their defensive nature amid the current pick-up in local inflationary pressures.

Jakarta's broader index was down 0.86 percent.

