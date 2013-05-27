Indonesian shares fell 1.28 percent to 5,089.14 early in
the session on Monday, following a regional decline as other
Asian stock markets got off to a cautious start.
Japan's Nikkei index slid 3.0 percent in early trade
on Monday, after a 3.5 percent decline last week. Other Asian
peers suffered their biggest weekly drop in around a year as
investors fretted about the possibility of the Federal Reserve
dialling down its stimulus programme as well as a slowing
Chinese economy.
"This indicates that global markets, including Indonesia,
may tend to move sideways and down in the next few months. It
will be difficult for JCI to move up sharply in a single trading
day," said Edwin Sebayang, head of research at Jakarta-based MNC
Securities.
State-controlled lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia
and gas producer dropped more than 3 percent each.
Jakarta's blue chip index slid 1.7 percent.
1210 (0510 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by
Anupama Dwivedi)
***************************************************************
11:46 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Panin Financial jumps on unit's
stake sale hopes
Shares in PT Panin Financial jumped as much as 5.1
percent on Monday on reports that Japan's Dai-ichi Life
Insurance Co Ltd is buying a 40 percent stake in PT
Panin Life, its insurance unit.
Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd has agreed
to buy the stake in Panin Life from the parent of the Indonesian
insurer for around 30 billion yen ($295 million), a source with
direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday. [ID: nL3N0E51XJ]
Global insurers are attracted to Indonesia as the rapid
economic growth in Southeast Asia's biggest nation is making
insurance products more affordable for its 240 million
population.
"Using the 30 billion yen transaction value, the life
insurance company is valued at 15x price/book value (P/BV), well
above the acquisition of Sinar Mas Life Insurance by Mitsui
Sumitomo Insurance at the estimated 9-10x P/BV in
2011," Mandiri Sekuritas said in a note on Monday.
Shares of the Indonesian financial firm were up 3.38 percent
at 305 rupiah, while the broader index was down 1.33
percent.
1121 (0421 GMT)
($1 = 101.1850 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Jijo Jacob)