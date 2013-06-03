Indonesian shares fell 1.87 percent to slide past the
5,000-benchmark on Monday, due to a regional decline and weak
April trade data.
The Jakarta Composite Index was down at 4,971.56, dragged by
agriculture and property sectors that fell
more than 3 percent each.
Investors took profits from the recent Asian share rallies
on uncertainty over how much longer the current U.S. stimulus
would continue. Nikkei shares fell 3.72
percent.
Indonesia's trade picture reflects continued weakness
after the statistics bureau reported a trade deficit of $1.61
billion for April. A Reuters poll had forecast a surplus of $50
million to follow up March's revised $137 million surplus, which
came after five straight months of trade deficits.
"The sharp increase in trade deficit and recently under
pressure rupiah, on the other side, show urgency to address fuel
subsidy policy. Cheap subsidized fuel price triggers higher
consumption, which is reflected in oil and gas trade balance
that has been consistently posting deficit since October," said
Aldian Taloputra, an economist at Jakarta-based Mandiri
Sekuritas.
Shares of real estate developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai
dropped 9.55 percent to 1,990 rupiah. Jakarta's blue
chip index slid 1.7 percent.
1501 (0801 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by
Jijo Jacob)
***************************************************************1
3:42 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Citra Marga surges on Merpati stake
buy talk
Toll road operator PT Citra Marga Nusaphala Persada,
soared to a record high on Monday, following talk it was
planning to buy a stake in PT Merpati Nusantara Airlines.
Citra Marga in a statement to the stock exchange clarified it
had received an offer from the former CEO of Merpati Nusantara
Airlines to buy a stake in the latter.
However, Citra added, such a deal would be complicated and
not easy to execute and would have to be closely studied with
regard to structure, mechanism and payment methods.
Merpati Nusantara is struggling with a 6 trillion rupiah
($612.56 million) debt, as the state-controlled airline grapples
with extremely tight operating margins in a highly competitive
Indonesian market.
Citra Marga shares were up 24.21 percent at 2,950 rupiah. The
infrastructure index rose 2.02 percent while the broader Jakarta
Composite Index was down 1.07 percent.
1315 (0615 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by
Sunil Nair)
***************************************************************
12:25 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Hero Supermarket plans $304 mln
rights issue
Indonesian retailer PT Hero Supermarket plans a
2.98 trillion rupiah ($304.24 million) rights issue by the end
of June, the company said on Monday.
The supermarket chain is offering 889.4 million shares, or 21.3
percent from its enlarged stake, at 3,350 rupiah per share.
Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd will be the
standby buyer of the rights issue.
In March 2012, Hero won rights to franchise Swedish furniture
giant IKEA stores in Indonesia to tap booming domestic
consumption from an emerging middle class in Southeast Asia's
biggest economy
The supermarket operator share was down 0.63 percent at 3,975
rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was
down 1.07 percent.
1210 (0510 GMT)
($1 = 9,795 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)