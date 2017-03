Indonesian shares rose 1.01 percent to 5,021.61 on Tuesday, snapping a three-day losing streak, boosted by regional sentiment and the consumer sector.

Japan's Nikkei climbed more than 2 percent, its biggest one-day rise in three weeks, as currency swings amplified moves ahead of Wednesday's announcement from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the third leg of his $1.4 trillion "Abenomics" stimulus strategy.

Jakarta's blue chip index was up 1.58 percent, led by consumer stocks that jumped 2.04 percent.

Macquarie Securities said the speed of policy response and deflationary threat in the US, which could prevent treasury yields from rising further from current levels, will be the key driver to turn more positive on JCI.

"The question now is how much more correction to go in the JCI and when is a good time to enter," Nicolaos Oentung, head of research at Macquarie Capital Securities Indonesia in Jakarta said in a note on Tuesday.

"Hence, tactically investors should continue to trim positions until 13 June as the risk is even without the fuel price hike, current sell-off in bonds, equities, and the rupiah will have worsened first before triggering any policy response, in our view."

Shares in shampoo maker PT Unilever Indonesia rose 7.7 percent to 31,300 rupiah, while snacks producer PT Siantar Top surged 13.4 percent to 1,690 rupiah.

1635 (0935 GMT)

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

*************************************************************** 10:45 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Nomura raises Jasa Marga target price Nomura Equity Research raised its target price on toll operator PT Jasa Marga to 7,900 rupiah from 6,875 rupiah on lower weighted average cost of capital (WACC) and a change in terminal value calculation to better reflect the company's growth.

"We forecast earnings to record a 19.6 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) on the back of a 35.7 percent increase in toll road length to 738km, 4 percent annual traffic growth and a 4.2 percent annual tariff increase," Nomura analyst Iskandar Isnaputra said in a note on Tuesday.

The research house maintained its "buy" rating on the stock, saying that the completion of Jasa Marga projects and toll tariff increase would be the main stock catalysts.

Shares of the toll operator were unchanged at 6,500 rupiah, while the broader index was down 0.4 percent.

1036 (0336 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

*************************************************************** 10:05 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Bahana ups Aneka Tambang target price Bahana Securities raised its target price on shares of state-controlled miner PT Aneka Tambang Tbk to 1,125 rupiah from 1,000 on higher-than-expected first-quarter performance and cost reduction. "In both production and financing activities, ANTM currently imposes cost cuttings, proposing and negotiating 7-8 percent discounts on Pertamina supplied fuels," Bahana analyst Ricky Ho said in a note on Tuesday. The research house kept its "reduce" recommendation on Aneka Tambang, citing weak nickel price outlook and upcoming restriction on ore exporting. Shares of the miner rose 2.4 percent to 1,280 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.73 percent. 0951 (0251 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)

*************************************************************** 09:37 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Panin Financial jumps on unit's stake sale Shares in PT Panin Financial rose as much as 9.26 percent on Tuesday after Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd said it was buying a 40 percent stake in its insurance unit PT Panin Life for 3.3 trillion rupiah ($336.5 million). Under the terms, the Japanese insurer will hold a 5 percent stake in Panin Life by acquiring newly issued shares. It will also buy 36.8 percent of the shares in a holding company that will own the rest of Panin Life, Dai-ichi said in a statement on Tuesday. Global insurers are attracted to Indonesia as the rapid economic growth in Southeast Asia's biggest nation is making insurance products more affordable for its 240 million population. Shares of the Indonesian financial firm were up 7.41 percent at 290 rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.62 percent. 0925 (0225 GMT) ($1 = 9,805 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Gopakumar Warrier)