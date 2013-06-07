UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Indonesian shares fell 1.91 percent to 4,905.62 by midday on Friday, as foreign investors sold stocks following a drop in other Asian markets.
The benchmark Japanese stock average plunged as much as 1.9 percent to a two-month low, having shed 20 percent from a 5-1/2-year high reached two weeks ago. The broader Topix index shed as much as 2.4 percent.
"The JCI (Jakarta Composite Index) is still under pressure with current foreign net buy of 7.93 trillion rupiah ($809.80 million), compared to an all-time high of 18 trillion," said Edwin Sebayang, head of research at Jakarta-based MNC Securities in a note on Friday.
Consumer and basic industry stocks dropped more than 3 percent. State-controlled cement maker Semen Indonesia and shampoo maker Unilever Indonesia dropped more than 5.5 percent each. Jakarta's blue chip index slid 2.43 percent.
1150 (0450 GMT)
($1 = 9,792.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources