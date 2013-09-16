JAKARTA, Sept 16 - Indonesian shares rose 3.4 percent on Monday, hitting their highest mark in three weeks, boosted by foreign buying as Asian markets welcomed news that Lawrence Summers would not be the next U.S. Federal Reserve chief.

The Jakarta index closed at 4,522.2. Last month, amid heavy selling of Indonesian shares, the index's lowest closing was 3.837.7 on Aug. 28.

Net foreign buying was estimated at 480.8 billion rupiah