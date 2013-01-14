BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Indonesia's stock market was up 1.15 percent on Monday, led by a record rise in the property index which lost 2.36 percent in the previous week and was the worst performer in Southeast Asia.
The Jakarta property index was up 1.69 percent at midday. Sentul City jumped 6.52 percent to 245 rupiah per share and was the second-highest traded stock by volume. Alam Sutra Realty rose 5.88 percent and Bumi Serpong Damai was up 5.26 percent.
The Indonesian rupiah fell 0.31 percent after the finance minister said on Monday he expected the currency to weaken, with the average exchange rate of 9,300-9,700 per dollar due to pressures from an uncertain global economic situation and a wider current account deficit.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.