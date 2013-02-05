Indonesian shares fell 0.71 percent to 4,458.68 on Tuesday, led by a decline in banks, mining and infrastructure stocks, after the country's fourth quarter gross domestic product data came in weaker than expected.

Indonesia saw the slowest growth in two years in the fourth quarter of 2012, with weak exports, a lack of government infrastructure spending, casting a cloud over prospects for Southeast Asia's largest economy this year. The country's first annual trade deficit in 2012 has put pressure on the rupiah currency.

"Two-way Indonesian rupiah risk encourages investment in the real economy rather than investments in rupiah-denominated financial assets," ING Financial Market Research said on Tuesday.

ING Financial expects the investment rate to reach its pre-Asian crisis of about 30 percent over the next couple of years, which can support more than 7 percent GDP growth based on historical investment efficiency.

PT Bank Central Asia and PT Bank Mandiri shares fell more than 1 percent on profit-taking after touching an all-time high this month at 10,200 rupiah and 9,500 rupiah, respectively

Jakarta mining sector dropped 1.18 percent and infrastructure stocks are down 1.08 percent while the broader composite index dropped 0.52 percent.

**************************************************************** 15:09 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Citi raises Indofood target price Citi Research raised its target price on PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk to 7,000 rupiah from 6,330 rupiah, citing higher earnings estimates for 2013 and 2014.

Citi maintained its "buy" rating on the world's largest instant noodle producer and said it expected earnings to rise by 5-10 percent for 2013 and 2014.

"Rising disposable incomes due to stable economic growth are facilitating higher purchasing power among consumers. In the absence of any strong hike in fuel prices, household purchasing power is unlikely to see any dramatic drop," Citi analyst Margarett Go said in a note on Tuesday.

The research house expected consumer branded products (CBP) to remain key profit contributors for Indofood. Noodles and dairy business are likely to drive growth, while lower wheat prices and slight easing of Turkish imports are positives for Bogasari, its flour maker unit, it said.

"But we remain cautious given new players and unpredictable nature of Turkish imports."

Shares of the food producer were up 0.83 percent at 6,100 rupiah. The broader index was down 0.53 percent.

1445 (0745 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu) **************************************************************** 11:55 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Kalbe Farma gains on full-year profit growth Shares in Indonesian health product firm PT Kalbe Farma rose 2.7 percent on Tuesday after it announced unaudited full-year 2012 results. Southeast Asia's top pharmaceutical firm said net profit reached 1.73 trillion rupiah ($178.89 million), up 17 percent from last year. Net sales were 13.63 trillion rupiah, an increase of 24.9 percent. Kalbe said it expects targeted year-on-year revenue growth and net earnings of 15-18 percent in 2013, with an expected capital expenditure of up to 1.5 trillion rupiah. "We expect Kalbe to continue its strong performance in 2013 despite the increase in costs. The company generally increases the average selling price by 3-5 percent, which we think could cover cost hike from higher minimum wage and up to 5-10 percent Indonesian rupiah depreciation," Nomura Equity Research said in a note on Tuesday. Kalbe shares were up 1.82 percent at 1,120 rupiah, while the broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 0.3 percent. 1139 (0439 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Jijo Jacob) *************************************************************** * 11:01 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Multipolar, Matahari continue rally on acquisition deal

Shares of Indonesian retailer and IT firm PT Multipolar and supermarket operator PT Matahari Putra Prima jumped as much as 18 percent each on Tuesday, continuing their rallies into a second day following an acquisition deal. Singapore's state investor Temasek Holdings will indirectly buy a 26.1 percent stake in Indonesia's second biggest hypermarket-chain operator worth $300 million via its controlling shareholder Multipolar, as it aims to tap growing consumer demand in Indonesia The deal, if concluded, will make Temasek one of the major shareholders in Matahari, beating international retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc that have been trying to buy into the company over the last few years. Since October, private equity firm CVC Partners has hired CIMB, Morgan Stanley and UBS to sell a stake worth as much as $3.5 billion in Indonesian group PT Matahari Department Store, attracting Japan's Aeon Co Ltd and a unit of Thailand's Central Group.

Multipolar, Matahari Putra Prima and Matahari Department Store are controlled by Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group. Multipolar's shares were up 13.64 percent at 500 rupiah while Matahari Putra's shares rose 15.96 percent at 1,770 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite index was down 0.11 percent. 1040 (0340 GMT) ($1 = 9,670 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Sunil Nair)