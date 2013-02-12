BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
Indonesian shares touched an all-time high on Tuesday, led by property and mining stocks.
The Jakarta Composite Index rose as much 0.59 percent to hit a record high of 4,532.02 during the session, while some regional bourses were still closed for the Chinese New Year holidays.
"JCI has strong momentum to go up, driven by positive sentiment from regional markets but is vulnerable to profit-taking," said Thendra Crisnanda, an analyst at Jakarta-based BNI Securities.
The Jakarta mining index rose 1.86 percent while the property index was up 1.08 percent. However, the broader index is still underperforming most others in Southeast Asia.
Coal miner Bayan Resources jumped 5.56 percent while nickel producer Vale Indonesia rose 4.46 percent. Real-estate developers Bumi Serpong Damai and Sentul City were up 4.44 and 4.08 percent, respectively.
1137 (0437 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.