Indonesian shares touched an all-time high on Tuesday, led by property and mining stocks.

The Jakarta Composite Index rose as much 0.59 percent to hit a record high of 4,532.02 during the session, while some regional bourses were still closed for the Chinese New Year holidays.

"JCI has strong momentum to go up, driven by positive sentiment from regional markets but is vulnerable to profit-taking," said Thendra Crisnanda, an analyst at Jakarta-based BNI Securities.

The Jakarta mining index rose 1.86 percent while the property index was up 1.08 percent. However, the broader index is still underperforming most others in Southeast Asia.

Coal miner Bayan Resources jumped 5.56 percent while nickel producer Vale Indonesia rose 4.46 percent. Real-estate developers Bumi Serpong Damai and Sentul City were up 4.44 and 4.08 percent, respectively.

