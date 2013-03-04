Indonesian shares fell 0.88 percent to 4,769.3 by
midday, hit by profit-taking and poor inflation and trade data.
Indonesia's trade balance stayed in deficit in January and
inflation last month hit a 20-month-high. Investors, rattled by
record trade deficits in the past year and now facing
uncertainty over monetary and fiscal policy in Southeast Asia's
top economy, pushed the rupiah down 0.2 percent after the
higher-than-expected inflation data on Friday.
"I think it's a combination of profit-taking and bad
macroeconomics data, such as inflation and trade balance," said
Mulia Santoso, a Jakarta-based fund manager at Syailendra
Capital.
Jakarta's blue chip index slid 1.09 percent, led
by decline in banks and infrastructure stocks. Jakarta finance
index dropped 1.85 percent and infrastructure stocks
were down 1.64 percent.
Shares in state-owned lenders PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia
and PT Bank Negara Indonesia fell more than
4 percent to 8,800 rupiah and 4,650 rupiah, respectively.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta
Jijo Jacob)
12:21 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Credit Suisse starts property sector
with 'overweight'
Credit Suisse initiated coverage of Indonesia's real estate
sector with an 'overweight' rating as an improvement in
purchasing power benefits Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
"We believe the Indonesia property sector benefits from the
emergence of its middle class. At the same time, property prices
in Indonesia remain attractive as the country has the lowest per
sq mt price compared with those in other countries in the
region," analyst Teddy Oetomo wrote in a note on Monday
While it saw the strongest growth in the property price index
in Greater Jakarta, the reaseach house said high-rise
residential propreties saw a massive 45 percent surge in sales
last year, supported by investment demand and a low interest
rate regime.
Its top picks in the sector are Summarecon Agung Tbk
and Alam Sutera Realty Tbk.
"SMRA is undoubtedly one of the best property developers in
the country with a strong track record of success in Summarecon
Gading and Serpong," the note said, rating the company as
'neutral' with a target price of 2,429 rupiah.
The research house put a target price of 1,159 rupiah on
Alam Sutera with an 'outperform', saying the company's strategy
of targetting the middle-income segment led to more resilient
demand and raised its immunity to macroeconomic swings.
Shares of Summarecon were down 2.11 percent at 2,325 rupiah
while Alam Sutera's shares rose 1.04 percent to 970 rupiah. The
broader index was down 0.88 percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta
Sunil Nair)
10:32 RTRS-STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-Indofood doubles stake in China
Minzhong
PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk, the world's biggest
instant noodle maker, will buy a 14.4 percent stake in
China-based vegetable processor China Minzhong Food Corp
, it said in a filing with the Indonesian stock
exchange on Monday.
Indofood will buy shares of Singapore-listed Minzhong Food
for S$85 million ($68.56 million) or $1.12 per share, raising
its stake to 29.33 percent from 14.95 percent.
Last month, Indofood bought a 14.9 percent stake in Minzhong
for S$89.67 million ($72.45 million) through a rights issuance
to expand its presence in the ethanol and sugar industries.
Shares of the food firm were down 1.35 percent at 7,300
rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down
0.16 percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,