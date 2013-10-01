JAKARTA, Oct 1 - Indonesian shares rose 1.4 percent in
midday trading to 4,376.7, reflecting a relief rally after the
Indonesian government released inflation and trade data showing
a surplus for the first time in 5 months.
Indonesia's annual inflation rate was at 8.4 percent in
September, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday. Indonesia
recorded a surprise trade surplus for August of $130 million,
from the previous month's deficit of $2.3 billion.
The Rupiah traded 0.52 percent higher after the
announcement, at 11,510 to the dollar, compared to the previous
day's close of 11,570.
Jakarta's Composite Index opened 0.03 percent lower
at 4,314.96, but rose 0.7 percent after the data was announced.
Banking stocks rose more than 2 percent, led by
state-controlled lenders Bank Mandiri and Bank Rakyat
Indonesia that both jumped more than 3.5 percent. The
blue chip index was up 2.2 percent.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)