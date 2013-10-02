JAKARTA, Oct 2 - Indonesian shares jumped as much as 1.84
percent to 4,425.9 in morning trade, following regional
sentiment as investors expected the U.S. government shutdown
would be temporary.
The U.S dollar treaded water and most Asian stock markets
edged up on Wednesday as investors appeared hopeful the first
partial U.S. government shutdown in 17 years would be
short-lived and would not have a broader impact on the economy.
The Democratic-led U.S. Senate on Tuesday voted to kill
Republicans' latest attempts to modify an emergency government
funding bill, just hours after federal agencies and national
parks began shutting down.
"Investors are expecting the shutdown period will not exceed
the Oct. 17 cutoff date," said Edwin Sebayang, head of research
at Jakarta-based MNC Securities on Wednesday.
"It's a breather and temporary rebound, boosted by better
inflation, trade deficit and current account data."
Indonesia recorded a surprise trade surplus for August, its
first in five months, offering some relief to the ailing rupiah,
but the country's current account deficit will likely keep
weighing on Asia's weakest currency this year.
Property stocks rose 1.75 percent, led by
developer Bumi Serpong Damai which jumped more than 4
percent. The blue chip index was up 1.6 percent.
The Rupiah was 0.5 percent lower at midday at 11,555
to the dollar, compared with the previous day's close of 11,515.
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)