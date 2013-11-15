JAKARTA, Nov 15 - Indonesian stocks lost 5.9 percent in the three weeks to Friday on renewed concerns about economic growth and tighter liquidity, despite indications that the U.S. Federal Reserve will not start to unwind its bond buying programme anytime soon.

The Jakarta stock index fell 1.8 percent to a two-month low of 4,301.89 on Wednesday as higher interest rates raised concerns about growth, making the market the worst performer in Southeast Asia this year.

The index rebounded the next day after Fed Vice Chairwoman Janet Yellen signalled that the U.S. central bank's loose monetary policy would remain in place for some time.

But it was hit again on Friday after Indonesia's central bank said it would tighten liquidity to help ensure stability in an uncertain global economic environment.

Yellen's comments failed to calm worries about further capital outflows from Indonesia. A tapering of the Fed's bond-buying programme would make U.S. assets more attractive to international investors at the expense of assets in emerging economies such as Indonesia.

"The timing for tapering is still speculative (in) nature but it's only a matter of time," said Budi Budar, an equity fund manager at Samuel Asset Management in Jakarta.

It is imperative that the government and central bank have policies in place to help lessen the impact of market volatility as the Fed changes policy, he said.

The rupiah, Asia's worst-performing currency this year, was 0.13 percent lower on Friday at 11,540 to the dollar. It has lost 16.6 percent this year.

Andry Asmoro, senior economist at Bank Mandiri, said that the wind-down of the Fed stimulative programme could hit Indonesia's exports, about 60 percent of which raw commodities.

Jakarta's Composite Index closed 0.73 percent lower at 4,335.48 on Friday, while other Asian markets rallied. The blue chip index slipped 0.94 percent. (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha,; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)