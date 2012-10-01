The Indonesian stock exchange suspended trading in the shares of PT Indonesia Air Transport after the stock's price nearly tripled in the last two weeks.

"The stock exchange needs to suspend trading of PT Indonesia Air Transport shares on Oct. 1 to cool down the price," the exchange said in a statement on Monday.

Shares of the air transport service provider soared to their highest in five years on Sept. 24 at 137 rupiah, from a year-low of 50 rupiah on Sept. 13. They closed at 122 rupiah on Friday.

The broader Jakarta Composite Index was down 1.05 percent at 10.15 a.m. (0315 GMT)

