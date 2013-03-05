Citi Research upgraded cellular operator PT Indosat Tbk to 'neutral' from 'sell', citing the company's operational improvements and higher capital expenditure level.

"Based on the limited preliminary release, Indosat had been able to drive group revenues well, rising 10 percent year on year, sustaining 3Q12's positive momentum with further improvement in 4Q12," Citi analyst Arthur Pineda said in a note on Tuesday.

Management had forecast that it would raise capex levels to 8 trillion rupiah ($824.23 million) from 6.3 trillion last year, reflecting the company's move to raise 3G network coverage and capacity to better match peers and subscribers interest, Pineda said.

The research house also raised its target price on Indosat shares to 6,800 rupiah from 6,600, following the company's recent share price underperformance. It also raised its 2013-2014 core earnings (EBITDA) estimates by up to 5 percent.

Shares of the company were down 1.52 percent at 6,500 rupiah. The broader index was up 0.35 percent. 0909 (0209 GMT) ($1 = 9,706 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Anand Basu)