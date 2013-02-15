Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Shares in TV broadcaster PT Indosiar Karya Media, rose as much as 6.5 percent on Friday, after the company announced its full-year 2012 results.
Indosiar reported a net profit of 257.1 billion rupiah ($26.62 million), compared with a net loss of 96.8 billion rupiah in the previous year. Revenue rose 21 percent to 1 trillion rupiah from 856 billion rupiah a year earlier.
The TV operator's shares were up 5.38 percent at 980 rupiah. The broader Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.13 percent.
1018 (0318 GMT)
($1 = 9,659.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jijo Jacob)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)