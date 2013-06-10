Jakarta-based Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas said the current weakness in the Jakarta composite index is only short-term, but may get worse when the fuel price increase is announced.

"JCI was down about 4.5 percent and foreign net sell in equity market was recorded at almost 10 trillion rupiah during the period. Domestic investors seem to buy aggressively and hence preventing the index from a sharp decline," Andy Ferdinand, head of research at Batavia Prosperindo Sekuritas said in a note on Monday.

"We recommend to buy on weakness on fundamentally good stocks after the selling pressure diminishes. We still maintain JCI's 2013 target of 5,181."

Indonesia's new finance minister said the government wants to increase fuel prices in June and proposed additional compensation in this year's budget to help protect the poor from the impact of the rise.

Batavia's preferred stocks are infrastructure and consumer while it is less keen on banking, property and mining sectors.

Jakarta's broader index was down 1.12 percent, while the blue-chip index dropped 1.09 percent.

1030 (0330 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Sunil Nair)