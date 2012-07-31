Shares of PT Bank Mandiri Tbk rose as much as 5.7 percent after it said second quarter net profits rose 48 percent from a year ago.

Indonesia's biggest lender said on Monday its second quarter net profit was 3.7 trillion rupiah ($391.33 million), compared with 2.5 trillion rupiah in the same period a year earlier, as loan growth remained strong in Southeast Asia's top economy.

"BMRI posted an encouraging performance ... The bank was able to expand their non-interest margin," Jakarta-based IndoPremier Securities said in a report.

By 2:54pm (0754 GMT), the counter was up 4.5 percent at 8,200 rupiah per share. The broader index was up 0.6 percent.

0254 (0754 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta)