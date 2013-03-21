Citi Research said Indonesia has the potential to become one of the world's top 10 economies by 2025 with manufacturing, infrastructure development and urbanisation as key themes.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) into manufacturing has given a fillip to export-oriented sectors, especially autos, textiles, apparel and electrical machinery, it said.

"Indonesia's market size and growth prospects are, and will be, the biggest draw for foreign investors, which explains the 128 percent jump in FDI in 2009-2012," Citi said in a note on Thursday.

Southeast Asia biggest economy is ranked a poor 59 in the World Bank's logistics performance index, pushing the government to accelerate and restart stalled infrastructure projects to catch up with its peers, the note said.

"Within this context, the auto, banks, media, cement/toll roads, property and consumer sectors would be the biggest beneficiaries.. Demand for homes, retail products, vehicles, education and white goods should increase faster than for basic goods."

Indonesian shares gained nearly 12 percent this year, with the index almost doubling since 2009. The index closed at 4,802.7 on Thursday, down 0.6 percent.

1603 (0903 GMT)

(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha in Jakarta, Editing by Sunil Nair) **************************************************************** 12:16 STOCKS NEWS INDONESIA-CIMB, UBS raise target prices on Bumi Serpong Damai

CIMB Equity Research raised its target price on PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk to 2,000 rupiah from 1,900 rupiah after the real estate developer announced 3 hectares of landbank acquisition and a joint venture with Singapore-listed Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd.

"BSD is the latest listed company to jump on the Jakarta central business district (CBD) bandwagon, snapping up 3ha for upscale residential development...The CBD investment lifts our revalued net asset value (RNAV) estimate by 2 percent," CIMB analyst Lydia Toisuta said in a note on Thursday.

CIMB kept its 'outperform' rating on the stock.

UBS Investment Research also raised its target price on the stock to 2,300 rupiah from 1,550 rupiah and kept its 'buy' rating, saying it was optimistic about the outlook for apartment prices.

"The JV between BSDE and Hongkong Land should be positive for BSDE, as it may help monetize BSD City's large landbank faster. The JV should contribute 12 percent of BSDE's revenue in 2013, based on our estimate," UBS analyst Felicia Tandiyono said in a note.

The property developer's shares were up 2.33 percent at 1,760 rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.12 percent.

1159 (0459 GMT) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)