Shares in PT Bank Panin Tbk rose as much as 6.3
percent on Tuesday after sources said Japan's Mizuho Financial
Group Inc has approached Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group to buy ANZ's 39.2 percent stake, valued
around $570 million, in the Indonesian lender.
Two weeks ago, Singapore's DBS Group Holdings Ltd
decided to drop its bid for Bank Danamon after 16
months of negotiation, cancelling a $7.2 billion takeover that
was set to be Southeast Asia's biggest bank M&A deal but also
seen as opening the door for Japanese and Chinese investors.
Panin Group recently sold a 40 percent stake in its
insurance unit PT Panin Life for $336.5 million to
another Japanese company, Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd
.
Shares of Bank Panin were up 4.8 percent at 660 rupiah.
Indonesian banking stocks rose 0.2 percent, while the broader
Jakarta Composite Index was up 0.3 percent.
1128 (0428 GMT)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)