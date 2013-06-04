Shares in PT Panin Financial rose as much as 9.26
percent on Tuesday after Japan's Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co Ltd
said it was buying a 40 percent stake in its insurance
unit PT Panin Life for 3.3 trillion rupiah ($336.5 million).
Under the terms, the Japanese insurer will hold a 5 percent
stake in Panin Life by acquiring newly issued shares. It will
also buy 36.8 percent of the shares in a holding company that
will own the rest of Panin Life, Dai-ichi said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Global insurers are attracted to Indonesia as the rapid
economic growth in Southeast Asia's biggest nation is making
insurance products more affordable for its 240 million
population.
Shares of the Indonesian financial firm were up 7.41 percent
at 290 rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.62
percent.
0925 (0225 GMT)
($1 = 9,805 rupiah)
(Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Editing by Jonathan
Thatcher and Gopakumar Warrier)